One seat still open on city advisory groups – 21 appointments made

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council on Tuesday filled all but one vacant seat on city advisory committees and the Design Review Board.

Seven residents applied for a seat on the board. Incumbents Meg Monahan and Caren Liuzzi were reappointed to fill the two vacancies.

Jeffrey Feldman was the lone applicant for a seat on the View Restoration Committee, which had two vacancies. City Clerk Lisette Chel Walker announced that applications would be accepted until 5 p.m., March 15. The council will interview applicants and appoint one to the committee at the March 27 meeting.

Seven residents submitted applications for the five seats on the Affordable Housing Task Force. After reviewing the applicants, the council voted to increase the size of the committee and appointed all the applicants: Gary Boisen, Jane Fulton, Mohammad Honarkar, Karen Martin, Allison Matthews, Chris Quilter and Louis Weil.

The council filled the three vacant seats on the Parking, Transportation and Circulation Committee with applicants Jennifer Dawson, John Marcos, and Hasty Honarkar, daughter of Mohammad Honarkar, perhaps a first for Laguna.

Robert Ader, Irene Bowie and India Hynes were appointed to serve two-year terms on the Environmental Sustainability Committee. Christine Bennecke and Emerich Hlava were appointed to one-year terms.

Applicants Monica Silva and former committee chair Michele Hall were selected to seats on the Recreation Committee.

Four seats were open on the Heritage Committee, which is currently in the throes of the city’s contentious revamp of the Historical Preservation Ordinance. Regina Hartley and Scott Sumner were chosen from the five applicants. A reduction from seven members to five, as recommended by the committee in January, was confirmed by the council.

Two-year terms begin April 1. Appointments to the Planning and Arts Commissions will be made later this year.