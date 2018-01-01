The Laguna Food Pantry’s PantryPalooza 2018: Groundhog Day Edition was a rousing success!

On Fri, Feb 2, local band The Agave Bros. had Skyloft rocking throughout the happy hour, which drew close to 100 guests for Laguna Food Pantry’s PantryPalooza fundraiser.

Dr. Korey Jorgensen, Laguna Food Pantry Board Chairperson, thanked the crowd who turned out in support of the nonprofit, noting, “You are helping us to provide much-needed supplemental groceries to nearly 400 families every week.

“Every weekday, we collect and distribute nearly two tons of food that help people who are struggling financially. These are folks on fixed incomes, or who work minimum-wage jobs, or are disabled, or elderly - the food we provide allows them to have a sense of normalcy in their lives when they sit down to a nutritious meal.”

The Agave Bros., who initiated PantryPalooza five years ago, rocked the house

The Laguna Pantry nonprofit is an almost completely volunteer-run enterprise that provides free, fresh, nutritious groceries to individuals and families in need. They collect and give away 3,500 lbs. of food every weekday. They serve 400+ families a week in South Orange County, more than half our shoppers have babies and children to feed.

(L-R) Margie and Charlie Bell and Ginger and Tom Osborne

Generous Skyloft owner Ivan Spiers donated a portion of the evening’s food and beverage to the overall proceeds, which exceeded all three previous years. Sponsors included The Agave Bros, whose free popup concert five years ago was the basis for the PantryPalooza concept; Montage Laguna Beach, which provided a dinner for two to The Loft as a drawing prize; pure-ingredient infant formula Baby Life Shake; printing company Laguna Graphic Arts; and Firebrand Publishing.

For more information on Food Pantry, go to: www.lagunafoodpantry.org.