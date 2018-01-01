Sales of nearly half a million make California Cool Art Auction the most successful auction in LAM history

On Sat, Feb 10, Laguna Art Museum’s centennial edition of the California Cool Art Auction reached sales of over $466,000, making it the museum’s most successful art auction to date. Proceeds from the event benefit the museum’s exhibitions and education programs. The auction, in its 36th edition during the museum’s centennial year, featured works by more than 100 important California artists.

The highlight of the evening was the much anticipated live auction led by Andrea Fiuczynski, executive vice president and chairman of Sotheby’s Americas, and Mark J. Thomas of California Coast Auctions. The museum once again partnered with Paddle8, the leading online auction house, and absentee bids, from both nearby and internationally, added a further element of excitement to the competitive bidding.

Click on photo for larger image

Peter Alexander’s LAX XXXII, sold for $23,000

The live auction included eager bidding on Peter Alexander’s LAX XXXII, which sold for $23,000; Tony DeLap’s Eye in the Sky, which sold for $21,000; Lita Albuquerque’s Heavy Metal Explosion (Silver), which sold for $20,000; and Cheryl Ekstrom’s Beanbag, from the Stable Inhabitants series, which sold for $19,000. Other notable works in the live auction included Lorser Feitelson’s Untitled (Red with White Lines), which sold for $4,750, above the estimated value of $3,000; and Phillip K. Smith III’s Faceted Disc #14, which sold for $16,000, above the estimated value of $15,000. The live auction featured 20 works and totaled over $196,000.

The evening also included a Fund-A-Need campaign, presented by LAM Curator of Educator Marinta Skupin, which raised over $33,000 to support the museum’s K-12 children’s education programs.

California Cool Art Auction 2018’s silent auction component featured an additional 99 works of art and was highly successful with over $173,000 in sales. Ninety percent of the works were sold during the event, and unsold works will be available for purchase at their minimum bid price (50 percent of stated value) until Feb 16.

Click on photo for larger image

Heavy Metal Explosion (Silver) by Lita Albuquerque sold for $20,000

In addition to great art, the event’s 300 guests enjoyed the culinary talents of West Coast Event Productions, wines by Wine Gallery, and desserts by Simply Sweet Cakery served alongside specialty coffees and teas provided by Urth Caffé. The evening’s cool ambience featured floral designs by Laguna Nursery and lighting and decor by The Showpros Group. Other sponsors included Cookes Crating, Paddle8, Randy Higbee Gallery, Royal Hawaiian, Sotheby’s, and Modern Luxury Orange County.

LAM’s California Cool Art Auction is the longest running benefit art auction in California and is one of Orange County’s most exciting art and social experiences. Proceeds from the event support the museum’s dedication to collecting and preserving California art, presenting critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhancing art education.

The California Cool Art Auction 2018 team was led by co-chairs Sara Heeschen and Deborah Lake; committee members Jeannie Denholm, Ruben Flores, Vanessa Helin, Lauren MacLaughlin-Brinker, and Karen Morally; and LAM Director of Special Events Sarah Strozza.

For a full listing of the featured artists, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.