OmSweetOm for regular people who enjoy yoga: No mirrors, no judgment, no pretension at Yoga Sapien

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Ask Yoga Sapien teacher and co-founder David Taylor how he’s doing, and the answer comes back the same every time, “Livin’ the dream…” which he clearly is, every moment, as he welcomes newcomers to Laguna’s brand new “yog-abode” in Boat Canyon, up the stairs from Pavilions.

And that’s exactly how Liz Campbell, the other co-founder of Yoga Sapien, feels too.

“I look around at this great beautiful space and I can’t believe this is happening, it’s been my dream for so long,” Liz says, gesturing to the moss-covered walls – yes, real moss – and the barn doors that slide open to reveal an expansive, airy yoga space with inviting wood floors.

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Liz in tree pose

Full disclosure: I started doing yoga a few years ago with Liz at the now-closed Ritual Arts studio, and felt incredibly welcome there.

In the months since Ritual shut its doors, I’ve been too intimidated to try another studio, fearing that my version of tree pose – “falling tree” – and general lack of coordination would be an object of quiet mockery or an annoyance to those attempting to keep their focus.

I also could not find a place that struck a balance between a too New-Agey vibe, and a too Western “let’s push these poses to the limit, come on, you can do it” vibe.

That’s where Yoga Sapien excels. I may not be able to hold my balance, but this place certainly does.

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Liz knows how to keep a balance, personally and professionally

Liz has a calm sweetness about her, an instant empathy with her students, and an absolute acceptance, even celebration, of everyone’s singular challenges – as she says, “No one is perfect, that’s why it’s called yoga practice.” She makes sure to modify her classes based on the mood of the day and after enquiring about any injuries or excessive stress.

What sets Yoga Sapien apart?

I asked Liz to tell me what she thinks makes Yoga Sapien different from other studios, given that my fandom makes me obviously biased.

“In this beautiful place we want to emphasize that yoga is for every human being, no matter their physical condition, that’s why we chose the word Sapien – we believe everyone can evolve and find a stronger connection between mind, breath and body through yoga. We’re not a fitness program, we’re all about yoga.”

“Also, we are the only studio that I know of that offers a ‘Book-a-Buddy’ program. You can buy a package of 10 classes, as one example, and you can share that with friends or family, no hassle.”

“Healthwise, we have a fantastic air filtration system that pulls out all the bacteria so we’re breathing healthy air all the time,” Liz adds.

“We have a great app that makes booking appointments easy and simplifies so much else. We sell ginger and turmeric shots, and kombucha made locally by Dana Crawley of Laguna Elixirs.

“And on a practical level, we have plenty of parking here in Boat Canyon,” Liz adds. “And we’re affordable.”

For me, it’s the yoga teachers who make the difference. One of my faves from Ritual Yoga, Cole Jacobs, teaches at Yoga Sapien also.

Cole is a cross between an accomplished yogi and a natural comedian – his classes are great fun, and varied, as all Yoga Sapien’s classes are. You’ll likely be doubled over at some point for one reason or another. And you’ll emerge nicely stretched and toned.

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Yoga Sapien lobby

Yoga Sapien offers full weekly class schedule that ranges from Supportive Chair Yoga, Gentle Vinyasa and Dynamic Vinyasa, meditation/breath classes, sound vibration and the popular Yamuna Body Rolling (impossible to explain – you have to try it!).

The full schedule is available on the website, www.yogasapienlb.com.

Yoga Sapien had a soft opening on January 1 and officially opened on January 14.

The studio is offering two free weeks of unlimited yoga to Laguna Beach residents and residents in contiguous cities such as Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo and Laguna Niguel.

Also, Yoga Sapien offers donation-based classes for those who might be financially challenged.

The studio is located at 601 N Coast Hwy, #208, next to Massage Envy, above Pavilions.