Restoration is well underway for future headquarters of Laguna Canyon Foundation and surrounding areas

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Just off Laguna Canyon Road, at the base of Stairsteps Trail, a house that was built in 1940, and which had been slowly rotting away – the wood almost consumed in its entirety by termites – is quietly being transformed into Laguna Canyon Foundation’s new headquarters.

Executive director of LCF Hallie Jones is giving us a tour of the building now under reconstruction. She points out the future conference room on the upper level, which she hopes will become an epicenter for environmental groups to gather and discuss best practices for habitat restoration and more.

These gatherings might include, among others, the City of Laguna Beach, the Fire Department, OC Parks, and California Fish & Wildlife as well as private groups.

“Our goal now and in the future is to partner with groups who have similar concerns about wilderness preservation and in that way focus all our efforts for maximum impact on the environment,” she says.

Inside the house before restoration: quite a challenge, and you can’t even see the termites in this picture…

Inside the house with all new wood framing

Hallie gestures to the dusty area directly in front of the structure.

“We’re planning a wildflower meadow with interpretative trails just there. Beyond that is the DeWitt Riparian Reserve, which is currently undergoing habitat restoration, and we’ve already begun planting native vegetation on the three acres that surround the building.

“The idea is that these areas will complement each other to create a seamless habitat, with each enhancing the other.”

In all, 110 acres, acquired by the City of Laguna for open space, surround the property, formerly owned by the DeWitt family.

LCF staff and volunteers plant native vegetation on land that was once an incineration and dumpsite

Our little hard-hat tour group clatters downstairs, entering a large space that will house exhibits to educate the public about our wilderness parks and its creatures and plants.

As we stop in the cool of the room, Dave Csira, a director and vice president of LCF and chairman of the fundraising committee, also on the tour, points out a section of wall that at first glance looks quite innocent – now, anyway.

“On one of her first visits, Hallie leaned with her hand against that wall, and it gave way, revealing a cluster of little white maggots,” he tells us with some relish, clearly and justifiably proud of the transformation of which he’s been part since its inception.

“Ended up we had to reframe the structure completely, from inside out, which was a major task,” Dave adds. “Then bring it up to commercial code, taking into account such things as ADA compliance issues, a beefed-up fire sprinkler system, and so on.”

Dave’s son, Chip Csira, President, Csira Design-Build, signed up as the general contractor and has been a great asset, providing services at enviable price points and offering credits as unexpected challenges arose.

“He’s also a wilderness fanatic, what can I say?” Dave shrugs.

The need for ADA access led to a brainwave on the part of the landscape architect and fellow board member, Richard Ramsey: that the ramp leading up to the entrance could curve around to form a staging area, a kind of amphitheater in front of the building, where visitors can listen to presentations.

An exterior view of the house before construction began

The same view, partway through reconstruction

Hallie notes that everyone involved in the project has shown a lot of initiative and dedication. “We’re so grateful for the grants we’ve been given. We need $1.5 million for a quasi-endowment and we’re halfway there.”

“We’ll get there,” Dave says.

Restoration is clearly the name of the game here, both with regard to the buildings and the habitat – preservation and restoration, not reinvention.

The house definitely needed a large dose TLC, as readers can tell from the before photos published here.

Hallie tells us that the plan is to retain several historical features within the structure, including a sixties-style “bottle wall.” Also, care was taken to not to damage a large shady pepper tree or a cactus plant, instead building with their preservation in mind.

“Bottle wall” will be featured as part of the history of the house

Dave points out unexpected curves along the wall where straight lines would probably make more sense. “Those will stay,” he says, because they’re part of the house’s history.

Our group makes its way upstairs again and stands outside, admiring the habitat restoration work being done by park employees in the hot sun.

We ask about the reaction of the Sunny Vale neighbors, their homes visible from the new headquarters, to the repurposing of the structure.

Restoration will benefit the entire community

“We’ve had many great conversations with them,” Hallie says. “They’re supportive because they understand the value of preservation. We’ve promised, no night events, no loud noise or intrusive lights.”

Plus, Dave notes, the presence of LCF provides a quite a few valuable benefits to the nextdoor community tucked down below, as well as Laguna itself: “This place will serve as a useful lookout for possible fires or illegal camping, too, so LCF can be the eyes and ears for that.”

Not to mention that LCF’s commitment includes management of fuel modification strategies – in plain words, preventing fires – and flood mitigation.

“It’s going to be a great value to the community, Laguna-wide, for all kinds of reasons, including education,” Dave says. “Now we just need the funds to ensure that we have the resources to finish this and pay for maintenance in the future.”

So there you have it. If you’re as passionate about the wilderness as our little group, visit www.lagunacanyon.org to contribute toward a project that will preserve and protect our environment for years and years to come.