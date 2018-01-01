Coast Inn sub-committee meeting productive, says attorney: Issues are raised for owner to address

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Councilmen Rob Zur Schmiede and Bob Whalen took their first and probably their last look on Monday as members of the Coast Inn Restoration sub-committee for the proposed project.

A crowd of project opponents crammed into a small meeting room at the Susi Q to hear a discussion between the council-appointed sub-committee, city staff and representatives of the property owner. The meeting resulted in a list of issues that the project owner, architect and attorney must address, working with city staff.

“I thought it was a very productive meeting,” said project attorney Larry Nokes.

After hearing public comments from the project opponents and staff responses to questions, the sub-committee bowed out of the process.

“I don’t want another sub-committee meeting,” said Zur Schmiede, with which Whalen concurred.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Coast Inn now: decisions awaited

Zur Schmiede opened the meeting by advising the standing-room only audience and the Coast Inn representatives that the sub-committee would not render an opinion of the applicant’s position on the issues.

The council appointed the sub-committee at the Jan 23 hearing on the project. They came to the meeting with lists of issues they wanted addressed.

Zur Schmiede’s list included questions about the California Environmental Quality Act, better known as CEQA; parking; the threshold that tips a project into a major remodel; bluff top encroachment, seating occupancy versus building occupancy, rooftop uses, variances and trash.

Whalen said his list was similar to Zur Schmiede’s, but with a couple of additions: deliveries and historic design, including whether the project approved by the Heritage Committee made mention of proposed rooftop uses.

Nokes added noise to the mix.

Project architect Marshall Ininns and Nokes answered questions posed by the sub-committee.

Senior Planner Martina Caron and Development Department Director Greg Pfost clarified staff positions on issues as requested, beginning with compliance with CEQA requirements.

The project is consistent with the Secretary of the Interior guidelines for historic restoration, and no environmental report was required for the project, Caron said.

Pfost also explained why the project is not a major remodel: is just scrapes under the 50 percent threshold at an estimated 49-plus percent.

Variances requested include the height above the city code limit and the deficit in parking spaces.

The lack of real spaces is not an issue: The project has grandfathered spaces and a 37.8 percent reduction in required spaces approved by the Heritage Committed as an incentive for putting the Coast Inn on the city’s Historical Register. There is no designated employee parking.

“The employees are going to park in the neighborhoods,” opined Whalen. “They are not going to pay half of the day’s pay to park.”

As for concerns about noise, Ininns said an analysis showed it was no louder than created by traffic on the highway.

Neither councilman specified traffic impacts, one of the issues raised by the 14 speakers from the audience, who commented on every item on the lists.

South Laguna resident John Thomas said the traffic study commissioned by the applicant reported an astounding increase of 1,265 to 1, 625 trips a day, added to the daily average of 36,800 trips estimated by Caltrans.

Opponents also objected to the proposed rooftop swimming pool and bar, which pushes the height above the 36-foot-limit that has existed in Laguna since the 1970s, as well as the size and the designation of the project as a restoration.

No one in the audience spoke in favor of the project. They had not been urged to attend the meeting, Ininns said.

Whalen said the project representatives had heard the issues raised by the sub-committee and it was up to them to provide resolutions.

“The next step is up to the owner; then we meet with staff and go back to council,” said Ininns, who has worked on the project for four years.

Besides the Coast Inn, the project includes the defunct Coast Liquor, a mid-century modern structure designed by the late Chris Abel, and the Olympic Cottage behind it across Mountain Road from the hotel.