A Letter to the LBUSD Community

By Superintendent of Schools JASON VILORIA

Our hearts are with the victims and their families, as well as with the students, staff and community at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. We are deeply saddened that we must endure yet another senseless tragedy.

A natural response to this event in Florida is to wonder what plans are in place at our schools to provide a safe environment. The District takes our responsibility for school safety very seriously because we are entrusted with protecting the children of LBUSD when they are on our campuses.

Our District Safety Committee members develop, revise, and update safety plans through a collaborative process to ensure procedures are effective and current. The District also works closely with our local police and fire department officials to include current best practices into our plans.

Laguna Beach Unified School District schools are required to maintain and update an annual Comprehensive School Safety Plan, the most recent version of which was approved by the Board of Education at Tuesday’s Board meeting. These plans delineate how schools will respond to a variety of school-related emergencies and include:

Building disaster plans

Hazard assessments

Evacuation plans, routes and locations

Standardized emergency management plans

Shelter in place and lockdown procedures

Student/parent reunification plans

Emergency drill schedules

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A view of LBHS campus: security is key

As always, our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our children. We realize trying to find words to help our children feel safe and resilient in a world that sometimes feels unpredictable and scary is difficult. In the aftermath of this traumatic event, the National Association of School Psychologists notes there are effective ways to talk with students: create a sense of safety by returning to normal, predictable routines as soon as possible; listen to their concerns and feelings; suggest they limit their use of media to lower their stress and to maintain balance and perspective; and realize that sleep difficulties are common and can lead to fatigue and poor participation.

There are additional suggestions in the links below, with resources for educators and parents.

Talking to Children About Violence

Five Tips to Help Children Cope with a National Tragedy



Helping Your Children Manage Distress

Finally, staff on our campuses are trained to report any unusual and suspicious activity, and we encourage parents and students to do the same. Please reach out to your school site administrator if you have any questions about campus safety procedures.