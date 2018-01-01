AAUW’s annual Literary Luncheon showcases authors of note and raise funds for women and girls

For a stimulating and fun-filled afternoon, AAUW suggests that you don’t miss their 31st annual Literary Luncheon on Sat, March 10 , at the Surf and Sand Hotel.

The event is sponsored by the American Association of University Women Laguna Beach Branch (AAUW-LB).

The perennial success of the Literary Luncheon over thirty-one years reflects consistently high caliber presentations by carefully chosen, best-selling, often prize winning, authors.

These woman not only write beautifully, they know how to talk with wit and charm, detailing the challenges of writing fiction and managing the setbacks and triumphs on the road to becoming a successful author.

Literary Luncheon audiences never fail to be both impressed and strongly impacted by their stories. Always a sellout, this year’s luncheon features presentations by Annabelle Gurwitch, Elizabeth Letts and Kim Hooper.

Annabelle Gurwitch is the author of the New York Times bestseller and Thurber Prize Finalist for Humor Writing 2015. Among her works are, I See You Made an Effort: Compliments, Indignities and Survival Stories From the Edge of 50; You say Tomato, I Say Shut up (co-written with husband Jeff Kahn); and Fired! which was also a Showtime Comedy Special. Annabelle is also an actress, essayist, and stand-up comedian. Her newest book is Wherever You Go, There They Are.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Annabelle Gurwitch is New York bestselling author and Thurber Prize Finalist

Elizabeth Letts is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Eighty-Dollar Champion, winner of the 2012 Daniel Lenehan Award for Media Excellence from the United States Equestrian Foundation.

She is also the author of two novels, Quality of Care and Family Planning, and an award-winning children’s book, The Butter Man. Her most recent book, The Perfect Horse, (2016) tells the true story of the daring U.S. mission to rescue the priceless, Lipizzaner Stallions kidnapped by the Nazis.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Elizabeth Letts is a #1 New York Times bestselling author

Kim Hooper’s recently released debut novel, People Who Knew Me , follows one woman’s difficult choice to fake her disappearance and reinvent herself in the aftermath of 9/11. The story follows the complex, compelling ways her past catches up with her present. Her second novel, Cherry Blossoms, is slated for publication in the fall of 2018. Kim makes her home in Laguna Beach with her husband, baby daughter, and a collection of pets.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Kim Hooper recently released her debut novel, People Who Knew Me

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Money raised at the luncheon supports scholarships to Laguna Beach High School graduating seniors, middle school girls attending a summer science camp and returning women students at Saddleback College, Orange Coast College, Laguna College of Art + Design and UCI.

As Jean Brotherton, active AAUW-LB member and co-founder of the event 31 years ago, explains, “The Literary Luncheon furthers our promise we made to deserving women and girls and also constitutes a promise to society at large – a promise of equity, leadership, scholarship, and excellence in the years to come.”

The Surf & Sand Resort is located at 1555 South Coast Highway. Doors open at 11 a.m. for a no-host bar, a silent auction, opportunity drawings, book sales and an opportunity to meet the authors.

The luncheon and program run from 11:45 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Paid reservations postmarked by March 2 are $95 ($100 afterwards if space available). Checks should be made out to AAUW-Laguna Beach Foundation and mailed to AAUW-LBF, P.O. Box 189, Laguna Beach, 92652. $59 is tax deductible.

For more information, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , call 949-494-5789, or go to www.aauw2-lagunabeach.org.