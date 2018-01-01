Print | Email

Brian Maryott, candidate for the 49th District, will speak at LB Republicans upcoming monthly meeting 

The Laguna Beach Republicans (LBGOP) will hold their monthly meeting on Thurs, Feb 22, at Mozambique, located 1740 S Coast Hwy. Social hour is at 5 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and end promptly at 7:15 p.m.

Emil Monda, President of the LBGOP invites all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to attend the meeting. 

“We have a special guest speaker Brian Maryott, Republican, running for Congress in the 49th Congressional District, the seat currently held by the retiring Daryl Issa.

Brian will be speaking from 6 - 6:45 p.m. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Brian Maryott is running in the 49th Congressional District 

While the LBGOP does not endorse candidates in the Primary, it is important to understand where the candidates stand as “we must hold the House of Representatives in the 2018 Election,” Monda says. 

“I urge all Laguna Beach Republicans to attend this meeting to  learn about one of the four Republicans who are running for this seat,” Monda says..

For more information or for those interested, RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as space is limited.

