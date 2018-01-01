Develop a plan for wildfire threats: hear from the experts at Disaster Preparedness event on Feb 20

On Tues, Feb 20, from 6-8 p.m., the City of Laguna Beach and Laguna Friends of Architecture will host a Disaster Preparedness Presentation at the Susi Q Center. The event will teach residents how to put together a plan to deal with the many environmental threats the community faces.

Keynote speakers will be Jordan Villwock, City of LB Emergency Operations Coordinator, and Mr To Bui, the owner of the sole remaining Temple Hills house after the 1993 fire.

Submitted photo

Single house left standing after the 1993 fire

Attendees will learn how to better prepare for their families, pets and homes against wildfires, landslides/floods, earthquakes, and tsunamis.

Ever wonder how one house survived the 1993 fire? An architect will be present to talk about the surviving house. Elliot Quint and Tom Stewart from Friends of Architecture will also be available to answer questions.

Submitted photo

Be prepared for a wildfire

The 1993 fire burned through 14,000 acres of Laguna Canyon wilderness and ravaged multiple neighborhoods. It destroyed 440 homes and threatened many others.

A Laguna Beach Fire Department presentation “How to protect your home from Wildfires” will cover practical tips for low-cost home retrofits and renovations.

The Susi Q Center is located at 380 3rd St., 949-464-6645.

For further information, contact Jordan Villwock, City of LB Operations Coordinator, at 949-497-0389.