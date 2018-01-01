Kate Buckley announces Poet Laureate’s Showcase readings on March 8 at LCAD Gallery on Ocean

Kate Buckley, Laguna Beach’s inaugural poet laureate, has launched a Poet Laureate’s Showcase series of readings, aimed at bringing nationally known poets to Laguna. Literary luminaries featured to-date include Noah Blaustein, Victoria Chang, Grant Hier, Garrett Hongo, Sarah Maclay, Christopher Merrill, Kathryn Nuernberger, and Tom Zoellner.

The next Poet Laureate’s Showcase reading will be held on Thurs, March 8 from 7 - 9 p.m. at the Laguna College of Art + Design Gallery located at 374 Ocean Avenue. The literary showcase will feature the novelist Victoria Patterson and award-winning poets Francesca Bell and Kate Buckley. The evening will conclude with a conversation with the writers and refreshments.

This series is free and open to the public and graciously hosted by the Laguna College of Art + Design. The Poet Laureate program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Featured poets have been widely published

Francesca Bell has poems published in BODY, burntdistrict, ELLE, Flycatcher, New Ohio Review, North American Review, Poetry Northwest, Prairie Schooner, Rattle, Spillway, Tar River Poetry, and Zone 3. She has been nominated ten times for the Pushcart Prize and won the 2014 Neil Postman Award for Metaphor from Rattle. Francesca’s translations, from Arabic and German, appear in Berkeley Poetry Review, Blue Lyra Review, Circumference | Poetry in Translation, Four by Two, Laghoo, and The Massachusetts Review.

She co-translated Shatha Abu Hnaish’s book of poems, A Love That Hovers Like a Bedeviling Mosquito (Dar Fadaat, 2017), and Red Hen Press will publish her first collection, Bright Stain, in 2019. She is the events coordinator for the Marin Poetry Center and the former poetry editor of River Styx.

Submitted Photo

Poet Francesca Bell won the 2014 Neil Postman Award

Kate Buckley has poems published or forthcoming in Bellingham Review, The Cafe Review, Chaparrel, North American Review, Poetry Foundation, Rattle, Shenandoah, Silk Road Review, Slipstream, and many others. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Spalding University and is the author of A Wild Region (Moon Tide Press), named a Midwest Book Review Selection, and Follow Me Down (Tebot Bach).

A four-time Pushcart Prize nominee, Kate’s awards include a Gabehart Prize and the North American Review’s James Hearst Poetry Prize. Her short story, “The Gods of Flight,” was shortlisted for the Bridport Prize.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Kate is currently serving as the local Poet Laureate

Victoria Patterson is the author of the novels The Peerless Four and This Vacant Paradise, a 2011 New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice. Her story collection, Drift, was a finalist for the California Book Award, the 2009 Story Prize, and was selected as one of the best books of 2009 by The San Francisco Chronicle. She lives with her family in Southern California and teaches at Antioch University’s Master of Fine Arts program.

Submitted Photo

Victoria Patterson is 2011 New York Times Book Review Editors Choice

For more information on this upcoming event, contact Kate Buckley at 760-808-1086, or log onto www.katebuckley.com.