Gas Company wants more time to present meter plan to commission

City staff is recommending the Planning Commission hold off hearing a presentation on Wednesday from Southern California Gas on “advanced meter technology” until the March 21 meeting.

The delay was requested by the company, which is responding to commission directions in November to revise proposed placements at 1414 Dunning Drive, the El Toro Road right-of-way and the Regatta Road right-of-way, according to the staff report.

Commissioners directed the gas company to revise the Dunning Way application to minimize the impacts on a neighboring property. The company was advised to explore opportunities to locate its facility on Laguna Beach County Water District property to the south of the proposed installation on El Toro Road and to come up with less intrusive alternatives to the location proposed for Regatta Road.

Plan is to upgrade residential and commercial gas meters

The gas company plan is to upgrade residential and commercial gas meters with “advanced meter technology” as part of a region-wide transition to wireless utility use tracking.

Advanced meters would be attached to existing analog gas meters and wirelessly communicate with data collection units.

Installation would include two whip antennas, one collector unit, one solar panel and associated ancillary equipment mounted onto concrete poles.

The Planning Commission unanimously voted in November to approve the gas company’s application for conditional use permits and the design of the proposals, but subject to findings and conditions.

--Barbara Diamond