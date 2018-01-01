Talking Across the Partisan Divide: Susi Q believes it is possible in small group conversations

Recent surveys have found that many Americans would rather their children marry someone of a different race or religion than a different political party. It reveals the depth of division and distrust that now permeates our political culture.

How did we get so polarized?

On Tuesday, Feb 27, the Laguna Beach Seniors and League of Women Voters in Orange County are pleased to present “Talking Across the Partisan Divide,” from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, located at 380 Third St.

Small group conversations are intended to bring together people of different views to discuss ways to promote civility and respect.

The guest speaker will be Peter Ditto, who has a Phd in Psychology and Social Behavior at UCI. His research focuses on how motivation and emotion shape our social, political, moral, medical, and legal judgements. Hear about the factors that contribute to our political polarization.

At 6:25 p.m. there will be introductions, 6:30 p.m. there will be the speaker presentation, at 7 p.m. the breakout conversations will begin, and at 7:45 p.m., reflections and closings will conclude the evening.

For more information or to make a required reservation, call 949-464-6645, or log onto www.lagunabeachcity.net.