Weeds as food? Eating the Weeds workshop by Abe Sanchez opens eyes and piques palates on Feb 24

Native foods expert Abe Sanchez will host a workshop “Eating the Weeds” at the South Laguna Community Garden Park on Sat, Feb 24 at 10 a.m. The Garden Park is located at Eagle Rock Way and Coast Hwy.

Sanchez will open participants’ eyes and pique their palates as he discusses sources of food from plants considered to be weeds, often from plants that made up the diets of the Native Americans who lived on what is now the Laguna Beach coast.

Submitted photo

Abe Sanchez conducts Eating the Weeds workshop on Feb 24

Attendees will learn about these ancient foods, and how to gather, prepare and eat them to not only improve our health, but that of the environment as well.

Abe Sanchez is a founding member of the Chia Cafe Collective and co-publisher of “Cooking the Native Way,” distributed by Heyday.

The public is invited to attend. There is no cost for the workshop, however, contributions are welcome.

To make reservations, go to