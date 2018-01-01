Recently revamped and reenergized Hobie Surf Shop exceeds expectations in more ways than one

Written by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

When one walks through the doors of the recently remodeled Hobie Surf Shop, which celebrated its grand opening last Saturday, it’s obvious that there have been substantial physical changes. Hobie Surf Shop took over the adjacent space and now occupies the entire building. The goal was to create a store that feels light, bright and open and appeals to the consumer on every level.

And it certainly does.

“We’re taking the next step up in terms of the physical space, exposing the original truss ceiling, incorporating reclaimed wood flooring, adding a completely new and relocated sales counter and upgrading lighting and all surfaces,” Mark Christy, the owner, explained last month during the remodel.

Click on photo for larger image

Hobie’s new expansive space and festive tiki bar

The physical changes are obvious, but there’s something else. The beachy aura has been enhanced too. Everything appears more expansive, not only is the ceiling is higher, there’s more breathing room, and the relaxing vibe that one expects here. It takes one back to the mellow times of the 50s when things were “more laid back,” and surfing was born.

And preserving that surfing heritage is especially important to Christy.

Christy explained that the remodel is intended to highlight to a greater extent the role that Hobie Alter and his partner Dick Metz played in transforming surfing from a fringe sport into a cultural phenomenon, infusing a sense of history into the flagship shop and celebrating a story unique to Hobie stores in the reenergized interior.

Click on photo for larger image

Remodeled exterior showcases vintage surfing and store photos in windows

And he succeeded. The interior feels like a vintage museum celebrating the birth of skateboarding and surfing and the surfing culture, an homage that resonates throughout the store.

Along part of one wall, vintage surfboards are exhibited next to incredible photos of Hobie Alter and his partner Dick Metz during the 50s and 60s that visually tell the story of the beginning of surfing. And letters and information about Hobie’s innovations beckon one to read on and on.

To further bring back that era, there’s a handcrafted tiki bar in the back corner. Almost everywhere one looks, there’s a piece plucked from that time-period.

But there’s more.

Click on photo for larger image

Display of surfing and art books

“There is so much talent here, and sadly, the window for these artisans to exhibit their creations to the public is often limited to a few weeks of the festival season. As such, you may see some ‘outside-the-box’ things you might not typically see in a surf shop,” Christy said. “Above all, we want to make the place interesting for our customers (and ourselves) and reflective of the town we love.”

To this end, he’s added craft pieces, for example, ocean blue pottery and large paintings of the sea. And there’s a substantial display (with chairs to sit and peruse the merchandise) of surfing, art, and other books.

Maddi Hall, who worked at Hobie before the remodel says, “It’s exciting to see everyone’s reaction when they come in. Now it’s more fun to work here.”

Unbelievably, this transformation took only three weeks. It’s still uniquely Hobie Surf Shop with its high-quality brands and water-lifestyle clothing, but now it clearly harkens back to its roots. And it was worth waiting for the reveal.

Hobie Surf Shop is located at 294 Forest Ave, 949-497-3304, www.hobiesurfshop.com.

