Outdoor Display Workshop discusses ways to boost business as six-month trial period begins

The Chamber of Commerce will hold an Outdoor Display Workshop for local business owners to learn how to attract customers and capture more foot traffic.

The event will take place at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street, on Feb 28 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Submitted photos

Examples of outdoor signage

This follows the approval by the City of Laguna Beach of a six-month trial period allowing outdoor display of A-frames and/or merchandise for downtown merchants, beginning March 1.

The workshop will provide information about current rules and proposed changes, offer good examples of outdoor displays, reveal how signage can enhance the village character, and explain why this is important to the entire business community beyond the downtown district – including the HIP district, North Laguna, Pearl Street, South Laguna, and the Canyon.

Food and beverages will be provided.