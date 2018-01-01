LB jewelry designer Adam Neeley honored with First Place AGTA Spectrum Award

While gemstone industry professionals and jewelers from around the world gathered for this year’s Tucson Gem Fairs, the American Gem Trade Association (AGTA) celebrated Adam Neeley as a winner of the organization’s prestigious Spectrum Award.

This honor gives Neeley the distinction of holding the most jewelry industry awards of any jeweler by age 33.

For more than 30 years, AGTA has brought the finest of design and gemstone cutting together annually for their Spectrum Awards, which is considered the world’s premier gemstone and pearl design competition.

Neeley, a Laguna Beach-based Goldsmith and Jewelry Designer, won his first Spectrum Award in 2012 at the age of 28.

Submitted photo

At a Champagne reception and Gala event held Saturday, Feb 3, AGTA recognized Adam Neeley’s pendant “Cosmos” with the honor of First Place in the category of Business/Day Wear. It’s easy to see why; Neeley’s Cosmos pendant is a showstopper with its grand scale and strong visual movement.

The modern form showcases a 24.06 carat, specialty-cut morganite by renowned lapidary Stephen Avery and is accented by 3.14 carats total weight of diamonds.

“I wanted to showcase the spectacular cut of this beautiful morganite by echoing the scintillation within into radiating curves,” Neeley said.

Neeley executed the design with extreme precision, using sweeping lines of rose gold spiraling outward into white gold.

“People have fallen in love with the beauty of rose gold again and I wanted to create a new visual effect with the metal. This design has two different colors of rose gold and white gold to create a color fade from rose to white.”

The design took months of planning and meticulous work to complete. Neeley enthused, “It’s a huge honor to be recognized by this important competition and top level industry judges.”

Submitted photo

“People have fallen in love with the beauty of rose gold”

While happy to celebrate, Neeley spent most of the week treasure-hunting. The annual Gem Shows at Tucson serve as the primary gem-buying occasion in Neeley’s year.

“At Tucson, I’m focused on inspiration and discovering the most exceptional gemstones to use in my designs. This year I came away with some breathtaking jewels.” Those gemstone finds, combined with Neeley’s ambitious vision for his newest jewelry collection, promise dazzling things in the year ahead.

From his studio on Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, Neeley has been designing and creating unique jewelry since 2006.

Neeley’s work has been recognized by industry authority the Manufacturing Jewelers & Suppliers of America (MJSA) at their annual Vision Awards on nine separate occasions, most recently in June of 2017.

As a member of the prestigious American Jewelry Design Council, Neeley is shaping his artistic medium and the evolution of the jewelry industry. He’s also making history; his pendant “South Sea Glow” is a part of the Smithsonian Institution’s permanent collection.

Those interested in discovering Neeley’s creations are invited to visit Adam Neeley Fine Art Jewelry at 352 North Coast Highway in Laguna Beach year round, or at the upcoming La Quinta Arts Festival, Booth #945. During this busy season, visitors are encouraged to make an appointment to meet with Neeley personally.

For further information or questions, contact