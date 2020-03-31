City Manager’s Updates

City Hall Closed - City Hall will be closed this Friday, Feb 16 through Presidents Day, Monday Feb 19. Essential public safety services will still be operating every day. City Hall will reopen on Tues, Feb 20 at 7:30 a.m.

Holiday Street Sweeping Schedule - On President’s Day, Monday Feb 19, street sweeping and parking enforcement will only occur in commercial areas. For more information, contact Senior Fleet Maintenance Supervisor, Austin Comp at (949) 464-6637.

Third Street Hill Resurfacing- On Feb 20 and 21, a high friction surface treatment will be applied to the uphill side of the steep portion of Third Street to reduce vehicles slipping in the area. To accommodate the work, northbound Third Street will be closed between Mermaid Street and Park Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

Southbound Third Street will remain closed from 9 a.m. on February 20 until 6 p.m. on February 21. A non-toxic odor may be noticeable in this area for several days after the application. For questions, call Mark Trestik at (949) 497-0300.

Coffee with a Cop - Join us on Sat, Feb 17, from 8 to 11 a.m. in the driveway of 470 Graceland Drive for coffee and doughnuts. Personnel from the Laguna Beach Police Department will be passing out information as well as meeting with residents.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to reduce communication barriers and allow for the free flow of information between police officers and the citizens they serve. It provides residents with the opportunity to meet some of their local officers while also being able to ask questions and voice concerns. We hope to see you there!

Public Art Dedication - On Sunday, Feb 18, at 3:30 p.m. the public is invited to the dedication of “Boom Boom Peal Step from Ocean Hill” by artist Michael Stutz at the beach access at Mountain Road. This installation has been funded by Laguna Beach residents Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima.

2018 Public Art Projects – Call for Artists - The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting applications from qualified artists with demonstrated experience in public art. Applicants may apply for one or all projects. The sites are at the Agate Street and Thalia Street Beach access and the Third Street Stairway Project.

For information about the call for artists and honorarium visit www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com.

These projects are being funded by Laguna Beach residents Linda and Toni Bonnici, Greg, Bobbi and Dick Nathanson, Tammie Arnold and Mark Porterfield.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Third Street steps, future site of public art

Art That’s Small at City Hall - Save time on drop-off day by pre-registering for Art That’s Small by March 5. Email the completed guidelines to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . This program is funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Literary Laureate - We are looking for a Literary Laureate to serve as an ambassador and raise awareness of the power of literature, poetry and the spoken word. Guidelines at www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Banner Competition - We are currently accepting designs for the 2018 banner competition. Deadline for submissions is March 12. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach

Downtown Specific Plan Update – Review Section IV: Urban Design - The City of Laguna Beach will continue their efforts on the Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) Update on Wed, Feb 21, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Planning Commission will review and discuss MIG’s recommended draft amendments to Section IV: Urban Design of the existing DSP document. A copy of the draft amendments are available to view on the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net.

For more information on the Downtown Specific Plan Update project contact: Wendy Jung, Senior Planner, at (949) 497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force -- The City Council is accepting applications for the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force. The Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force was created by the City Council at its Jan 23 City Council meeting.

The Task Force will consist of (9) nine members of the Public selected by two City Council members who will act as liaisons and non-voting members of the Task Force.

The purpose of the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force will be to attempt to reach consensus on the Historic Preservation Ordinance and to provide recommendation(s) back to the City Council.

An iconic Laguna Beach historical building, pre-1926, now Urth Caffe

Applicants may be contacted by a City Council member prior to the appointments so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve on this Task Force. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or on-line from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Wed, Feb 28, at 5:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the Feb 28 deadline.

Two-Year Term on the View Restoration Committee - The City Council is accepting applications for (1) two-year term on the View Restoration Committee with terms beginning April 1 through March 31, 2020. Members of the View Restoration Committee adjudicate view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. The five-member committee of local residents appointed by the City Council conduct public hearings to review claims, hear testimony and determine significant view impairment. The Committee may approve a view restoration order and establish a maintenance schedule for the subject vegetation on the property.

The View Restoration Committee generally meets on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tues, March 27, at 6 p.m., by the City Council in the City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Avenue. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on this committees should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or on-line from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Thurs, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the March 15 deadline.