A dreamy night for Laguna Beach schools, courtesy of School Power

SchoolPower held its 33rd Annual Dinner Dance Catching Dreams on Feb 10 at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. The magical event grossed over $320,000 for Laguna Beach schools. $185,000 of this money raised will go directly toward the annual Fund-A-Need. Remaining funds will assist SchoolPower’s year-round efforts supporting academics, music and the arts.

SchoolPower President Kristin Winter welcomed the spirited crowd, setting the stage for the real purpose of the night’s festivities by saying, “Your presence here tonight is everything...it shows that you understand that community support is the way we set Laguna Beach public schools apart.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Blue Sky’s Studio

Dinner dance chairs: Gorjana Reidel, Carol Moss, and Sarah Durand

The crowd warmly applauded Dinner Dance Chairs Sarah Durand, Carol Moss and Gorjana Reidel for their work creating an incredible evening of dining, dancing and bidding on amazing silent and live auction items. Event auctioneer Zack Krone kept the paddles going - and the money coming in - with his witty banter. The Cover-Ups Band kept the crowd fired up and dancing with their 80’s-themed music.

The biggest dream that came true that night was the enthusiasm for the 2018 Fund-a-Need Navigating the Information Age, which inspired the 300 guests to raise more than $185,000 in a matter of minutes. LBUSD Superintendent Dr. Jason Viloria presented the initiative, saying, “In our schools we are focused on educating the whole child in an environment where they feel challenged, engaged, safe, and supported. To be a successful modern learner, we must provide our students with the skills and understanding of the power and responsibility that comes with living in the digital age.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Blue Sky’s Studio

LBUSD School Superintendent Dr. Jason Viloria and wife Holly

Event guests clearly embraced his message.

Money raised will go towards the hiring of a district-wide Digital Library Specialist, as well as part-time teacher coaches. This team will lead a K-12 effort to improve students’ digital literacy skills. SchoolPower Endowment committed $25,000 to this effort, in addition to the investment by LBUSD.