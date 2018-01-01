Blue Bell Cat Sanctuary’s Champagne fundraiser adds plenty of dollars to the kitty for the kitties

Pamela Knudsen at the podium; centerpiece featuring Blue Bell resident Tiger

More than 150 people arrived to toast the Blue Bell Cat Retirement Sanctuary at its annual Champagne fundraiser last Sunday.

Blue Bell Cat Retirement Sanctuary, run by the nonprofit Foundation, takes loving care of cats whose owners can no longer care for them or have passed away – and who want to be sure that their beloved pets are properly taken care of for the rest of their feline lives.

Event organizer and master of ceremonies Pamela Knudsen did, well, a masterful job along with an incredible team of volunteers, including Terri Karman who put together centerpieces featuring the cats of Blue Bell and the “basket babes” who prepared more than 50 Silent Auction items.

In our Friday edition, Stu News will publish a longer article about this event along (we hope, if all goes according to plan) with exciting news that will warm the hearts of cat-lovers all over Laguna.

Stay tuned – much meow to share soon!

For more information about the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, visit www.bluebellcats.org.