New team of youth development professionals serves LB Boys & Girls Club Lang Park

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is excited to announce and welcome the new team at Lang Park, located on the corner of Wesley and across the street from Montage Resort. The Lang Park location is the only Boys & Girls Club in the nation that sits a stone’s throw away from a world-class beach, offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean while children play safely outside during supervised and award-winning programming and activities.

The team consists of three seasoned professionals, Oscar Parra, Sophia Abjuga and Stormy Dvorak. Oscar, who oversees Lang and Bluebird branches as site director, has the support of Sophia and Stormy to ensure daily operations are meeting organization expectations.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

From Left to Right - Stormy Dvorak, Sophia Abjuga, Oscar Parra

The Lang Park Extension is the newest site in Laguna. They offer tested, proven, and nationally recognized programs in art, science, sports, and more throughout the after-school and summer programming for youth grades K-5th. The Club site includes a newly remodeled clubhouse, gym, tennis and basketball courts, in addition to the playground and field at Lang Park.

“I have been a passionate leader in the Boys & Girls Club movement for the past 16 years, and bring extensive youth development experience to our organization since working in numerous positions at various Boys & Girls Clubs in the Western region,” states Oscar. “I treasure serving the Laguna Beach community, keeping our children safe and watching them grow and excel in their daily lives alongside our amazing leaders, Sophia and Stormy, who are equally as enthusiastic about our mission as I am.”

For more information about after school and summer programming, call the Lang Park branch at (949) 715-7902 and ask to speak to either one of the staff members or visit www.bgclagunabeach.org.