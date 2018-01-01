Dr. Lori Aleknavicius hosts open talk about teenagers and suicide at the Boys & Girls Club on Feb 28

On Wed, Feb 28, Dr. Lori Aleknavicius of Inner Fokus is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club to host an open forum in response to the recent tragedies in the community involving teenage suicides.

This event will take place from 6 - 7:30 p.m. and will take place at the Boys & Girls Club located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Dr. Lori Aleknavicius will help lead a guided talk on teenage suicide

Dr. Lori Aleknavicius, PsyD, is co-owner of Inner Fokus Psychological Services. She is a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in child/teen and family therapy. Dr. Lori is a practicing clinician, a psychology professor at Pepperdine University, a contributing writer at OC Mom Magazine and Parenting OC Magazine, a wife and mother to three children.

Dr. Lori and the Inner Fokus team along with some mental health advocates from our own community will be present to share information and answer questions.

Come to express, discuss, learn and gain/give support. For more information on this upcoming event, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .