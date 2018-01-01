How times have changed, and news sources, too

Back in 1979, Boris and Pauline Buzan liked to relax at Heisler Park and read the newspaper together. They loved spending time at Main Beach.

The bench now bears their name.

“When our dad passed away in 1982, my brother and sister and I purchased a plaque on a bench at Main Beach in memory of him,” says daughter Ana Fajnor.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Douglas Miller

1979: Boris and Pauline Buzan sit companionably on a bench in Heisler Park, reading the paper and then sharing their thoughts

“Mom lived another 30 plus years, and she loved to take visitors to the bench. When she died in 2013, we had the plaque replaced to bear both their names.”

The photo makes it clear how much the Buzans enjoyed talking about the articles in the paper – sharing, most likely, their views on happenings in the world.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

2018: These two people seem to live in different worlds

The bench is still getting plenty of use. But while reading newspapers together sparked conversations, cell phones seem to have the opposite effect, as this photo, taken by Scott Brashier this last Saturday afternoon on the same bench, clearly demonstrates.

The couple appears absorbed in digital worlds of their own, likely reading articles or emails or texts that speak to them alone.

Perhaps not. Perhaps they’ll chat soon. We can’t know.

At least both couples, in 1979 and 2018, chose to read their news in a beautiful setting at the beach rather than on a couch at home, so maybe they aren’t as dissimilar as they seem after all.