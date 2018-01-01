Laguna Beach looks for Literary Laureate to enliven the local literary scene

The City of Laguna Beach is looking for a Literary Laureate to serve as an official ambassador for Laguna’s vibrant creative scene, promoting the literary community and celebrating the written word. An honorarium of $10,000 will be offered to the Laureate.

Deadline to apply is March 1.

To be eligible, candidates must have a residential address within Laguna Beach and a live or work relationship with the City. Another requirement is five years of experience (not including years as a student) in either publishing or presenting literary works, with a demonstrated record of being included or invited to present works within journals, magazines, web-sites, and/or programs that are not predominately self-curated, personal web-sites or personal blogs.

Advice for writers, from HG Wells:

If you are in difficulties with a book, try the element of surprise: attack it at an hour when it is least expecting it.

The goals of the program include:

Enhance the presence and appreciation of literary arts in Laguna Beach;

Create a focal point for the expression of Laguna culture through the literary arts;

Raise awareness of the power of literature, poetry and the spoken word;

Inspire a new generation of critical thinkers, writers, storytellers and literary artists;

Bring the literary arts to people in Laguna Beach who have limited access to or have few opportunities for exposure to expressive writing;

Encourage both the reading and writing of literature;

Create a new body of literary works that commemorates the diversity and vibrancy of Laguna Beach.

The best kind of book, according to Somerset Maugham:

What I want to feel is that it’s not a story I’m reading, but a life I’m living.

For more information regarding the scope of work, refer to the Literary Laureate Guidelines here.

Information: Michael McGregor, Arts Program Coordinator (949) 497-0722x5 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .