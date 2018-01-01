Print | Email

Laguna Beach looks for Literary Laureate to enliven the local literary scene

The City of Laguna Beach is looking for a Literary Laureate to serve as an official ambassador for Laguna’s vibrant creative scene, promoting the literary community and celebrating the written word. An honorarium of $10,000 will be offered to the Laureate.

Deadline to apply is March 1.

To be eligible, candidates must have a residential address within Laguna Beach and a live or work relationship with the City. Another requirement is five years of experience (not including years as a student) in either publishing or presenting literary works, with a demonstrated record of being included or invited to present works within journals, magazines, web-sites, and/or programs that are not predominately self-curated, personal web-sites or personal blogs.

 

Advice for writers, from HG Wells:

If you are in difficulties with a book, try the element of surprise: attack it at an hour when it is least expecting it.

 

The goals of the program include:

Enhance the presence and appreciation of literary arts in Laguna Beach;

Create a focal point for the expression of Laguna culture through the literary arts;

Raise awareness of the power of literature, poetry and the spoken word;

Inspire a new generation of critical thinkers, writers, storytellers and literary artists;

Bring the literary arts to people in Laguna Beach who have limited access to or have few opportunities for exposure to expressive writing;

Encourage both the reading and writing of literature;

Create a new body of literary works that commemorates the diversity and vibrancy of Laguna Beach.

 

The best kind of book, according to Somerset Maugham:

What I want to feel is that it’s not a story I’m reading, but a life I’m living.

 

For more information regarding the scope of work, refer to the Literary Laureate Guidelines here.

Information: Michael McGregor, Arts Program Coordinator (949) 497-0722x5 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillespie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2018 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.