Memories of lands left behind take center stage at La Playa’s “Coffee House” at the Kitchen in the Canyon

Thursday morning saw the first La Playa Center music and story presentation at The Kitchen in the Canyon. Students from La Playa, housed up the road in the Boys & Girls Club, have been working on poems and stories in their ESL classes this year.

At the reading, Kitchen in the Canyon: teacher Janet Farnham with student (and photographer) Alice Huang

Prompted by teacher Janet Farnham’s focus on “Memories,” students on Thursday shared their poems and memoirs about Mexico, Hungary, Russia, Belarus, Taiwan, and other countries they had left behind. Other students and teachers provided musical accompaniment. It was a moving experience for all listeners.

This is the first year of the writing program, and both teachers and students hope it will continue next year. Kitchen owner Patrick DiGiacomo hosted the event, and provided coffee, juice, and muffins to the students and teachers who attended the reading.

Nostalgia and creativity meet at the Kitchen in the Canyon: La Playa students read a collaborative poem at The Kitchen

La Playa Center offers three levels of ESL instruction with childcare. Co-Directors Bonnie Teder and Janet Waters organize the classes and help the dozen volunteer teachers with textbooks and other teaching aids. They hope to create more programs in the future like this first “Coffee House.”