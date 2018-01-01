The Commission to hear The Ranch plan to restore Aliso Creek habitat

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Laguna Beach Planning Commission will review on Wednesday the design proposed for the restoration, monitoring and maintenance of vegetation in the general area of Aliso Creek in The Ranch.

Laguna Beach Golf and Bungalow Village LLC, formerly known as the Aliso Creek Inn and Golf Course, proposes to remove vegetation within the boundaries of the property, replant the area with native plants and maintain its integrity. The plan was prepared by a qualified biologist.

New recruits within polygons will be removed by hand (read on to understand what biologists mean by that…)

A .83-area of native and non-native woody vegetation to be removed is identified in the staff report as within the refined maintenance trimming polygons – refined meaning removal of unwanted items. Polygons for the math-challenged are straight sided shapes, such as triangles.

The proposal also includes ongoing hand removal of vegetation that naturally recruits within the polygons outside of the avian nesting season while the recruits are still saplings. Recruits are new plants naturally added to the existing growth.

A little more than three acres of native vegetation are to be restored and revegetated within and along the banks of Aliso Creek, according to the plan.

The California Coastal Commission vetted the proposal and approved a coastal development permit amendment for the project. The amendment was in response to restoration areas impacted by unauthorized trimming, replacement of plants to avoid disturbing the creek.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Ranch at Laguna Beach offers plan to restore vegetation

Restoration was approved to mitigate impacts of previous trimming and removal of vegetation in the creek and vegetation from the banks downed by the storms in January of 2017.

Improvement of a local habitat area that regularly suffers from storm erosion damage and the growth of invasive species that come from an upstream location is the goal, according to the staff report.

City staff has concluded that non-native plants continue to invade native habitat in the creek area and will take over a significant area unless controlled and recommended approval of the application.

The applicant is obliged to obtain related local, state and federal permits as well as Planning Commission approval of the design.

The Planning Commission reviews all design applications for commercial projects.