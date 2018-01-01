Rudy is full of life and ready for adoption

Rudy, our Pet of the Week, is a male, tan Chihuahua mix puppy, three and a half months old. He is known to be extremely sweet and playful, great for a house with lots of activity. Rudy is ready for someone to come into his life and show him a new adventure that lies ahead. He is easily adaptable. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see Rudy adopted as soon as possible.

Rudy is young and full of energy

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.