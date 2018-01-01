Recommendations to be discussed regarding the “look and feel” of the downtown

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Planning Commissioners will try on Wednesday to get a handle on how residents want the downtown to look and feel.

A 107-page staff report on proposed revisions to the Downtown Specific Plan section on urban design includes recommendations by MIG, a consulting firm paid by the city, and revisions by an ad hoc committee that does it for free. Opinions often differ.

“We don’t think they did a good job of defining the desired look and feel of the downtown,” said Norm Grossman, a former planning commissioner and a member of the ad hoc committee. “’Keep it the same, only better’ has become almost a cliché, but it is valid. This was supposed to be in Chapter Three on policies and goals.”

The two sides also differed on where to implement pedestrian scrambles. MIG favors the Ocean Avenue intersection with Coast Highway. The Ad Hoc Committee prefers Broadway and Coast Highway. Both sides recommended a scramble at Laguna Avenue and the highway.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Where to place pedestrian scrambles? MIG and the Ad Hoc committee both recommend at the Laguna Ave and Coast Highway intersection

Staff’s submission to the Planning Commission includes a Profile of the Downtown Character, Issue Statements and Policies, Urban Design, Land Use Districts and Implementation.

Issue statements cover such items as village character, said to be something no one can define, but everyone knows it when they see it. Also under Issue: Identification as an art colony, parking circulation and public transportation, the Civic Art District and the Central Bluffs.

Urban Design deals with such issues as building height, materials and colors; and signage design.

Land use districts determine what you can put where: Short term lodgings, offices or public parks are examples.

“The recommendation to divide the downtown into six areas with names like Lower East Side, that no one in Laguna knows, shows just how of touch with the community MIG is,” Grossman said.

Staff is requesting direction to bring the revised section of the plan in the context with the full draft back to the commission for further revisions at a later date.

“Not getting as much public input as possible would be criminal,” said Grossman.