Ranger – one of Laguna’s finest – shows off his skill at stopping bad guys

Story and photos by CAMERON GILLESPIE

If you don’t know who Ranger is, know now that he is one of Laguna Beach’s finest. This member of the LBPD’s K-9 unit is by far the fastest moving member of the police department, and he absolutely loves his job, made evident by rapid tail wagging when he knows it is nearly time to bite down on his target.

The Citizen Academy class was told by PSO Ross Fallah on the very first week’s meeting to make sure that they didn’t’ miss the K-9 unit demo on week four. The class was not disappointed.

Click on photo for a larger image

Ranger is the happy member of LBPD’s K-9 unit

Last Thursday at the Susi Q Community Center, CSO Nikkie Hernandez began the class by going over the Neighborhood Watch program, tips on crime prevention and various tactics that the police use to keep the city safe, and other programs that the police are involved in such as CERT, Realtor Watch, and Coffee With a Cop.

“Not locking car doors, not winding car windows up, leaving items like bags, tablets, and phones in plain view, [those things] happen too frequently,” she said.

One tactic that thieves implement is following behind UPS and Fedex trucks. The package is dropped off, and immediately picked up by the thief.

Don’t open your door to strangers

Or they may pose as salespeople, with one thief distracting the resident with a speech, while the second goes around the side of the house to see if there’s anything worth taking, or to figure out access points to the house.

“I never answer the door at my house,” added Cpl Gramer.

It’s possible to get a peddler’s license through the city, but the qualifications for an individual to do so are very strict, and not one application for the license has been turned in within the last three years.

On citizens staying informed, Hernandez did have one one point that seemed to be very important to her as she became a little slower in her talk and added pauses to ensure the message sank in: “We want the neighbors to open that line of communication. If you see something, tell us. That’s your gut, your intuition. Ninety percent of our calls are initiated by residents [as opposed to tourists or visitors from other areas].”

Click on photo for a larger image

Not all incidents demand a call to 911, but dispatchers (seen here at an earlier Citizen Academy training) are ready for your call if they’re needed

Then came one of the moments that the class had been looking forward to: a delicious homemade meal, this time, marinated pulled pork on dinner rolls and pasta salad prepared by one of the couples from the class (yes, this is date night for them).

Up next was the very exciting Police K-9 demo to be held downstairs in the parking garage of the Community Center. But first, some information on these amazing animals was provided by Laguna Beach’s only K-9 Unit handler, Cpl Zach Fillers, including a video of K-9 police dogs in action.

LBPD’s Ranger, as well as many of the police dogs used in the US are Belgian Malinois. The German Shepherd is used less often due to the breed’s tendency to develop glaucoma, an eye disease that can cause blindness.

Fast-moving, high-jumping, blasé about teargas – and bilingual…

Ranger and his fellow Malinois in arms (paws?) are fast. A very sharp set of teeth running at you at 30 miles an hour with the ability to jump seven to 10 feet up in the air? Only the most stubborn criminals opt for this type of painful outcome.

Police dogs have no problem going into a location where there’s teargas in the air. And they’re all bilingual. They learn roughly 10 commands in another language in order to keep them encrypted from perpetrators.

Being a member of the K-9 unit for the last seven years, and having Ranger as his partner for the last three years, Cpl Fillers has never once had to release Ranger on a perpetrator. Ranger did however get to help with one incident on one of the rare occasions that Cpl Fillers was not called in.

The perpetrator evaded the police, ran into the canyon, through the bushes, but Ranger made sure to put an end to this unlucky man’s nature jog. And in case there is a chance that the person avoiding the police is armed with a gun, the dogs do have their own bullet proof vests.

Click on photo for a larger image

Ranger with his handler, Cpl Zach Fillers

In one of the video clips played to show K-9 units in action, the team of officers show up, the handler often takes out a lighter out to check the direction of the wind and then gets downwind of the perpetrator in order for the dog to be able to be inside the “scent cone.” With their keen scent, the dogs can clear areas of anyone hiding, or be able to locate various drugs.

But before the dog is actually sent in, the person hiding is advised to come out and is warned about the presence of the dog. Often this works with people evading the police and it isn’t necessary to send the dog in.

If not, the dog either tackles the person inside, or just barks, depending on the command. If the dog is needed to return back to its handler, both the dog and the handler have little beeping units that the handler can operate in order to let the dog know.

The videos were exciting enough. Now we were to be introduced in person to the individual of the hour.

The class traveled downstairs to the ground level parking lot underneath the community center, where everyone was lined up shoulder to shoulder, and was introduced to Cpl Filler’s happy-looking partner Ranger. As he hopped out of his climate controlled metallic section in the back of the squad car, Ranger’s tail was wagging rapidly.

“He knew that he was going to do the activity he loves best: bite down on a heavily armored police officer”

He knew that he was going to do the activity he loves best: bite down on a heavily armored police officer… A fellow dog handler himself, and Ranger’s second best friend, the officer put on a thick heavy suit, and grabbed a long wooden stick to simulate a weapon. Cpl Fillers then began to give the command to stop or the dog would be released. The officer refused, and kept walking.

Cpl Fillers gave a few more warnings, and at this point the officer began to run away in his giant suit. Ranger was there in a flash, hopping up and grabbing the officer by the arm, and bringing him down.

Click on photo for a larger image

Ranger delights in biting heavily armored targets when ordered to do so

The team demonstrated that dogs can also be used if the person evading the police is about to drive away. The officer got in a Laguna Beach parking enforcement vehicle, and told Cpl Fillers that he was leaving. Cpl Fillers gave the warnings again, repeated himself multiple times, and the officer then began to drive away.

Ranger was released and bit down on the officer’s arm, with the officer doing a little acting, yelling “Ow! Ahhh! Ow!”

Ranger let go and was put back on the leash, with streams of saliva dripping out of his big grin.

After the different types of drills were finished, the class was able to walk up to Ranger and pet him. He was overjoyed with the attention and affection the class was showing him. Tail wagging rapidly still, he posed for photos and happily extended his paws when people were wanting to shake his hand.

Next week’s class will offer another interesting sight: a volunteer from the class will be given libations, and then walk through a field sobriety test. Drinks and a ride home are of course all provided by the LBPD.