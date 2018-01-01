An All-Star Tribute to Dizzy & Ella features vocalist Maiya Sykes & Trumpeter Bijon Watson

An All-Star Tribute to Dizzy & Ella featuring vocalist Maiya Sykes & Trumpeter Bijon Watson will be presented by Laguna Beach Live! on Wednesday Feb 28 .

Celebrating the centenary of two legends who defined and transcended jazz, Dizzy Gillespie and Ella Fitzgerald, is an all-star ensemble led by Laguna Beach Live’s very own Artistic Director for jazz, Bijon Watson, on trumpet.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Bijon Watson

Bijon’s credits include performances on two 2017 Grammy nominated albums, appearances in the Real La La Land movie, as well as recording, performing and touring credits with numerous iconic artists.

Joining Bijon is Maiya Sykes, vocals, Alex Frank, bass, Graham Dechter, guitar, and Ryan Shaw, drums.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2018 is in the distinctive [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. Concerts are 6 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Full bar and buffet dinner menus are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out.

For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.