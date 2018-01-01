Love to sing, but hate to audition? LagunaTunes wants you…Tenor Pete explains why you’ll love it

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

I first learned about LagunaTunes through my friend Lorraine Hornby, a Sawdust artist/jeweler, whose husband, Pete – a dapper Brit with a great sense of humor – is an enthusiastic member of the Laguna chorus.

The first time I attended one of the concerts, I expected to be mildly entertained by their renditions of Christmas songs.

For some elusive reason, (elusive, given that I’d heard a number of the songs quite often before and I’m a confirmed Grinch at that time of year), I walked out feeling markedly more cheerful about life.

Was it the hilarious original lyrics of some of the songs that made me so happy? The sense of shared joie de vivre among chorus and audience? The sight of so many people of different ages, genders, shapes and sizes joined in harmony?

Or the somewhat uncoordinated jazz hands that brought out the humanity of the singers and made them, as they say, relatable?

My joyful feeling lasted a few days and manifested itself in occasional humming.

It happened again at the next concert. I left feeling inspired, happy, unfazed by life’s challenges. I even sang (once) in the shower.

Unfortunately, LagunaTunes only holds two concerts a year, so I have had to turn to other mood-enhancers during the six months in between.

Soon, though, there’s Countdown to Motown, on Sunday, June 10!

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Tenors Pete Hornby and Rebecca Lyles before a Christmas concert

What I experienced during and after the concerts, Pete told me, is the same feeling that members of LagunaTunes experience every week at Monday night rehearsals. Sheer joy.

LagunaTunes is looking for new members…and you don’t have to audition.

I wanted to know more.

L: Why should people who love to sing join LagunaTunes?

P: You’ll read through the music at the first rehearsal, and think ‘I can’t possibly do this.’ Three months later, you’ll receive a standing ovation for singing the same music. There’s nothing like that feeling.

L: What do you wish people knew about LagunaTunes?

P: That anyone can join. We’re not auditioned. And Bob Gunn, our artistic director, will get you to do things that you didn’t think you could do. And you get back rubs. [All consensual, Pete quickly adds.]

L: You’re a busy man, you work fulltime, you’re a member of the Master Chorale of Saddleback Valley too. Why LagunaTunes?

P: The group itself is a delight to be a part of. It’s Laguna in miniature - friendly, eclectic, supportive and funny. We laugh a lot.

It’s all fun. But it’s all serious. We work hard to be the best we can be, and when it works, on stage at the Artists’ Theater, it’s exhilarating in a way that’s hard to explain - the sound of harmonizing voices, the feeling of pride and satisfaction in being a part of something magical and bigger than yourself.

Amazing things are achieved under the Gunn – Bob Gunn, that is

L: What’s the most impressive thing about LagunaTunes?

P: So many things. Bob Gunn, our artistic director, is the most upbeat and energetic director I’ve ever worked with, and he’s also the best. Bob hears everything. Miss an entrance, and he hears it. Drop a note and he’ll make a correction.

It’s simply not possible to turn a non-auditioned group of 50-60 aspiring singers into a concert-ready ensemble ready to sing 18 songs from memory. But he does it - I’ve no idea how.

The two hours of practice every Monday evening are the most exhilarating two hours of the week, as we start from nothing and meld, over three months, into a really high-quality performing ensemble.

“I’ll join your choir if you join mine”

L: How did you first find out about LagunaTunes and how long have you been performing with them?

P: I have known about LagunaTunes for a long time. Like everything else in my life, I needed a kick to get me to take the first step. In this case, it was my dear friend Randy Hatfield, whom people may know from Lagunatics and his riotously spot-on impersonations of Ken Frank and Carol Reynolds, among others.

Randy and [my wife] Lorraine have known each other since their student days at Rice in the 1980’s. In fall 2014, Randy made a proposal to me - I’ll join your choir (Master Chorale of Saddleback Valley) if you’ll join mine (LagunaTunes).

We agreed, and that was that. Randy is, sadly, long gone from both choirs (although we have hopes), but I’m still there, and loving every minute.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pete and wife Lorraine on a visit to England

L: What is the funniest thing that has happened during your tenure at LagunaTunes?

P: It’s funny to be the only man in a five-voice tenor section. Rebecca, Annette, Pat and Laura have been very gentle with me.

Rebecca is one of the amazingly gifted Lagunatics writers. Last Christmas, she rewrote the words to “Santa Baby”, to bring it up to date - “Santa Baby, I’d really like a new Tesla S, oh yes, no pollution for me, Santa Baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight.” Brought the house down.

L: What is the most embarrassing thing that has happened to you?

P: Well, I guess the bright green leisure suit I wore for the summer 2015 concert ‘Sock it to me - a 70’s celebration’ must come close.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pete’s most embarrassing moment: outfitted in a green leisure suit – and a camera angle that, he says, doesn’t do justice to his “full and luxuriant hairline”

L: What has been the most emotional moment/performance for you and why?

P: I’m not a natural soloist. I like being safe in the chorus. In my first summer concert, Bob asked me to sing a solo in John Lennon’s “Imagine”. I had not sung a solo on stage for over 40 years, and started out petrified. But it worked, and it meant so much when I returned to my position and heard my new friends whisper “Good job.”

L: Thanks so much, Pete. See you at Countdown to Motown!

How to become a member of LagunaTunes

LagunaTunes Chorus reconvenes on Monday, Feb 26 at 7 p.m. in the Thurston Middle School Theatre, 2100 Park Ave. Both new and returning participants are encouraged to attend the initial rehearsal. Tenors and baritones are especially encouraged to join. Singers with LagunaTunes are not auditioned, they’re simply welcomed.

Preparation begins immediately for the June concert, Countdown to Motown, set for Sunday, June 10. This year’s June concert centers on favorites from the Motor City’s musical heyday. Dancing in the aisles is a definite possibility!

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions) and presents two concerts per year, in Dec and June. Funding is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation and The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information go to www.lagunatuneschorus.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .