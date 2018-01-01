Gallery Q calls for artists to submit works with the theme “Figuratively Speaking”

Gallery Q is inviting all-media artists to create visual works that interpret the theme “Figuratively Speaking” in art depicting human forms, faces and features in representational or abstract works.

Artworks may offer a broader interpretation of the theme, such as figurative language and figures of speech.

Paintings, photography, sculpture, collage, jewelry, mixed media, textiles, ceramics…unique and creative expressions of all kinds are encouraged.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Created by artist Sabra Lande

Gallery Q will be accepting artwork on Thurs, March 8 from 10 a.m. - noon and from 5 - 7 p.m. There is an entry fee of $25 per piece. Additional entry pieces are $5 each, with a limit of three. Scholarships are available to individuals 65+ on a limited income. Visit the Susi Q front desk or download the guidelines online.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Created by artist Bobbi Fulcher-Smith

A free Artists’ Reception with beverages and light refreshments will take place on Fri, March 23 from 5 - 6:30 p.m. The exhibit will be on display from March 12 through April 27 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Gallery Q is located at the Community and Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third Street. Many of the art pieces in the show will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Laguna Beach Seniors.

For additional information please visit www.susiq.org or contact Laurie Smith, Arts Director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .