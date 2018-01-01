Public is invited to art dedication of “Light Beam” by Stereobot at City Hall at 6 p.m. on Fri, Feb 23

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission invites all to attend the public art dedication of “Light Beam” by Stereobot, which is on display at Laguna Beach City Hall. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Fri, Feb 23, at 505 Forest Ave.

Los Angeles-based Stereobot, specializes in “immersive experiences.” The colorful interactive installation is composed of six nearly 12-foot-tall metal frames draped with fabric, measuring approximately 39 feet in length. It is designed to feel like walking into a kaleidoscope and is scheduled to remain in place until March 10.

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Light Beam by StereoBot

LED lights provide illumination, the brightness level controlled by a computer.

“This installation is about looking at art and space differently. It is a short experience, it can be ever changing, a discovery – we hope the installation experience creates a conversation of what art can be or should not be,” said Sian Poeschl, cultural arts manager. “Diversity is important: a variety of experiences is what make the arts in our community unique. I hope the conversation goes beyond ‘I like it’ or ‘I don’t like it.’”

The installation is funded by lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.