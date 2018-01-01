Kevin Jones’s Metal Monster band, Stepchild, opens for Steel Panther at House of Blues, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Kevin Jones’s Metal Monster band, Stepchild, will be opening for Steel Panther at the House of Blues, 400 Disney Way, Anaheim, on March 2 at 7 p.m.

Kevin, a Laguna Beach resident for more than 20 years, is a singer, guitarist and songwriter. For two years he was the host of Wednesday Open Mic Nights at Ocean Avenue Brewery (now Laguna Beach Brewery).

Submitted photo

Kevin Jones

Kevin has recorded 11 albums and written more than 300 songs. He was featured on FM Radio KX 93.5 Music Matters Show in 2015, on live for two and a half hours. The station also played seven songs from his various different albums.

Kevin has credits on multiple movie soundtracks and is also a member of Net-Works in Laguna Beach.

Net-works is a nonprofit that helps the homeless of Laguna Beach rebuild their lives. Net-works also owns Laguna Exchange Clothing store where all profits go to the homeless.

Kevin is their Worship Music Leader every Sunday at the Woman’s Club where at

9 a.m. a free breakfast for the homeless and the community is served.

In 2018, Stepchild will be playing live shows at a number of different venues. Band members include Kevin Jones Vocals, Danny Dejong on bass, Billy Cannon on drums and Mike Moore and Mark Anderson on guitar.