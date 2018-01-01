Lifelong Lagunan Jen Kucera Rothman is named Director of Children and Youth ministries at LBUMC

Jen Kucera Rothman, a lifelong Laguna Beach resident, was recently named Director of Children and Youth Ministries at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church. She attended local schools, graduating from Laguna Beach High School, and grew up in the LBUMC family, attending Sunday School and participating in youth programs, including the Sierra Service Project.

Kucera Rothman also joined mission trips to Fiji and Africa and sings in the Chancel Choir. “It is with great joy and faith that I take on this role,” says Kucera Rothman. “We invite all members of our community to participate and welcome all young people to celebrate the good word with LBUMC.”

Among the programs she already has planned are children’s music for Palm Sunday, an Easter Egg Hunt after Church on Easter, a Youth Sleepover at the Church in May along with a Pancake Breakfast for Mother’s Day and a Barbecue for Father’s Day.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Jen Kucera Rothman and Pastor Lynn

Kucera Rothman attended Southern Methodist University, where she received a BA in International Studies and Political Science. She also has a Secondary Teaching Credential and Masters degrees in Global Education and Administration from National University. She has taught in several high schools in Southern California, teaching history, geography, government and economics with a specialty in Advanced Placement courses and program development. As a district director, she developed curriculum and collaboration programs for implementation districtwide.

Kucera Rothman is a member of the LB Assistance League and the Laguna Beach Parents Club. She is also president of the Newport South Coast Delta Gamma Alumnae Chapter. She helps to run and operate a family business selling educational wooden toys and puzzles mostly at the city’s Sawdust Festival.

She is married to Jesse Rothman, who teaches science and engineering at Thurston Middle School, and the mother of a one-year old daughter, Janelle, who was baptized at LBUMC.

For additional information about LBUMC, contact the church, located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the street from the Gelson’s shopping center, at 949-499-3088; or visit the website at www.lbumc.org.