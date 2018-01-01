City landscaping plan goes to the council

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Planning Commission has recommended amending the city’s general plan to include a revised Landscape and Scenic Highways Element, but to keep separate the Landscape and Scenic Highway Resource Document.

A sub-committee of Roger McErlane and Chair Susan Whitin was appointed to review the documents and make recommendations to the full commission. McErlane is a master planner and urban designer who served as vice president of the Irvine Co from 1996 to 2009. Whitin prepared the landscape plan for the bluff-top park and hotel grounds at Montage Laguna Beach.

They produced the recommendations approved by the commission on Wednesday.

“All we wanted to do was some re-editing and re-organIzation of the element, which is a tool for the city,” said McErlane. “We also wanted to define the action items in the element to begin a downtown streetscape evaluation and study.”

It was the third hearing on the proposed amendment and update of the resource document.

“The Planning Commission recommended putting policies into the element and more detailed landscaping recommendations into the resource document,” said former Mayor Ann Christoph.

Christoph was a member of Selva Partners, hired by the city in 2013 to convert the resource document into an element, she said. As mayor in 1995, Christoph was liaison to the committee that created the document.

“The commission wants to re-organize the element to make it shorter and more reader-friendly,” said former Planning Commissioner Barbara Metzger. “It’s already acceptable for the general plan and staff has said it would take 100 hours to do the reorganizing.”

Metzger was joined in opposition to the commission recommendation by Village Laguna President Johanna Felder, representatives of the South Laguna Civic Assn and the Beautification Council.