City Manager Updates

Patriot’s Day Parade - This year’s Patriots Day Parade is scheduled to take place on Sat, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Road closures near and along the parade route will begin in the downtown area at 10 a.m. The Farmers’ Market will be closed that day and will return on Sat, March 10.

Take the Trolley to the Patriots Day Parade! -Catch the trolley or the City bus and you will be downtown in plenty of time for the Patriots Day Parade. Neighborhood Transit Service will be operating on a regular Saturday schedule starting at 9:30 a.m. and the Coastal Routes will start early at 9 a.m. to get you to the parade! For schedule and route information, visit: www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley.

Literary Laureate Deadline - The deadline to apply for the 2018-19 position of Laguna Beach Literary Laureate is March 1. The position is open to Laguna Beach residents with an established background in literary arts. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Apply online at www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com.

Art That’s Small Pre-registration - Pre-register for Art That’s Small at City Hall by March 5. The annual small art exhibition is open to Orange County residents ages 18 and older. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. View the guidelines under the Calls for Artists tab at www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art/.

Community Development Department Closed at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb 23 - With a goal of continual improvement, the Community Development Department staff is currently evaluating its permit processing system to improve customer service and efficiencies. To allow staff in the department to work on this effort together, on Friday, Feb 23, the Department’s building and zoning permitting, in addition to other counter services, will be closed from 3 p.m. to the end of the workday (4:30 p.m.).

SCE Pole Replacement - Southern California Edison (SCE) will be replacing an Edison Pole in front of 325 Diamond Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 6. Diamond Street will be closed from Glenneyre Street to Catalina Street for the duration of the work. For questions or concerns, please contact SCE’s contractor, Mark Rollins at 714-451-5896.

Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force -- The City Council is accepting applications for the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force. The Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force was created by the City Council at its Jan 23, City Council meeting.

The Task Force will consist of (9) nine members of the Public selected by two City Council members who will act as liaisons and non-voting members of the Task Force. The purpose of the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force will be to attempt to reach consensus on the Historic Preservation Ordinance and to provide recommendation(s) back to the City Council.

Applicants may be contacted by a City Council member prior to the appointments so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve on this Task Force. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Wed, February 28, at 5:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the February 28, 2018 deadline.

Two-Year Term on the View Restoration Committee - The City Council is accepting applications for (1) two-year term on the View Restoration Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2018, through March 31, 2020. Members of the View Restoration Committee adjudicate view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. The five-member committee of local residents appointed by the City Council conduct public hearings to review claims, hear testimony and determine significant view impairment.

The Committee may approve a view restoration order and establish a maintenance schedule for the subject vegetation on the property.

The View Restoration Committee generally meets on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tues, March 27, at 6 p.m., by the City Council in the City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Ave. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on this committees should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Thurs, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the March 15 deadline.