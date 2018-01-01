Print | Email

MacGillivray Freeman Film’s America’s Musical Journey is a smash hit at giant screen theatres

MacGillivray Freeman’s new film, America’s Musical Journey, kicked off its global release last week with a world premiere at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, followed by a second premiere at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. 

The two-day event featured live performances from the film’s star, singer and songwriter Aloe Blacc, as well as teenage banjo-playing sensation Willow Osborne, a youth choir and local salsa dancers. The audience was dancing in their seats as they celebrated creativity and innovation as told through the story of America’s music.

“It was outrageously fantastic,” said one viewer.

America’s Musical Journey, narrated by Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman, was produced in association with Brand USA and presented by Expedia. It opened in select museums and institutions on Feb 16. The film celebrates the rich cultural diversity of America as seen through the story of its music.

The 3D documentary follows Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Aloe Blacc as he traces the roots of America’s music, following the footsteps of Louis Armstrong through the colorful locales and cultures where America’s music was born.

The New York Times said, “An exuberant exploration of the country’s creative roots…tells the story of how jazz, country, blues and rock ‘n’ roll melded to fuel American creativity.”

“The thrilling experimental film opens up the minds and hearts of music lovers everywhere,” says LA Pulse Magazine.

Academy Award-nominated director Greg MacGillivray threads all these images together to create an immersive experience of American culture and creativity with a soundtrack that showcases the national passion for creative innovation at its purest.

For more information, visit www.americasmusicaljourney.com.

