Public input needed on Hazard Mitigation Plan

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council on Tuesday will review a draft of the city’s proposed Hazard Mitigation Plan, essential to qualifying for non-emergency disaster assistance, including funding for mitigation projects.

A $99,575 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant was awarded to the city to hire a consultant to coordinate, facilitate and prepare the new plan to be reviewed Tuesday. 

Mitigation plans identify risks and vulnerabilities associated with natural disasters and develop long term strategies to protect people and property.

The Bluebird Canyon landslide caused great damage

A committee composed of city staff, external stakeholders and the Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee has been working for six months on the proposed plan, including holding two community meetings, which provided feedback.

The public review period will continue until March 6.  At the close of the review period, the document will be sent to FEMA and the California Office of Emergency Services. If it is approved, the plan will come back to the council for adoption.

To participate, contact Jordan Villwock at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 497-0389.

