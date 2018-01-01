Local businesses offer great prizes for winners of Laguna Bluebelt Contest

As the seventh Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest 2018 opens up on March 6 for entries, local businesses are showing their tremendous support with great prizes.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach upped their support this year with a prize of two nights and dinner for two at their secluded Aliso Canyon resort and retreat.

OC Helicopters, a veteran owned business, also increased their prize with a helicopter tour for a photo contest winner and their guest.

Other prizes include a tasty dinner at Brussels Bistro, viewing local marine life with Sunset Standup Paddle, a relaxing massage at Massage Envy and great fish tacos and more at La Sirena Grill.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Patsee Ober

One of Patsee Ober’s sensational sea star shots

Local careers have been launched through the photo contest. The Bluebelt Photo Contest’s first winner, local tidepool photographer Patsee Ober, entered as an amateur and is now showcasing her incredible images as the featured artist throughout the Orange County Airport Terminal. She also exhibits at the Sawdust Festival, local markets and multiple art venues.

“Ms Ober’s work truly captures the unique vibrancy of Orange County’s fascinating coastal tide pools,” said Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do. “Travelers coming through our world-class John Wayne Airport will get a taste of the natural beauty Orange County has to offer through these stunning, unedited pieces of photographic art.”

Another winner, Rich German, went on to publish a beautiful book, Blue Laguna, showcasing his photos of local whales and dolphins.

Bluebelt Photo entries submitted between March 6 and April 6 must feature images taken over the past year within the citywide Laguna Bluebelt Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). Photos can capture scenes from above the coast, at the beach or under the ocean.

Visit www.lagunabluebelt.org for more information.