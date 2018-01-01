A Note from Lynette and Shaena

Calling all coaches

Calling all coaches and parents of students in sports… Stu News Laguna would love to increase our coverage of school sports, but sadly, without press releases and photos from coaches and/or parents and/or students, it is virtually impossible for our small operation to cover all the great news that is out there.

We do our best! But we want to do better.

Photo by Ali Rounaghi

Blake Burzell and teammates fought hard to win during a great season

Last week we published an article about the great achievements of our basketball players and this week we have an update on the girls’ soccer team’s terrific season – they’re playing in the CIF quarterfinals today.

Plus we have an article on a teen who won a gold medal at the Pan Am World Championships of jiu jitsu.

Send us your sports news

We’re fortunate also to receive regular news about surfing events and water polo. (More is always good!)

However, there’s also baseball, tennis, football, volleyball, cross-country, athletics and so much more happening on the playing fields of Laguna, and teams of every age group to consider.

So – please send us your news, and your photos, and we’ll publish as much sports information as we can. Let us know if you have contacts who may be willing to write about their favorite teams.

Write to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with your ideas and comments. Thank you!