Police Files

“Armed and dangerous” felons arrested after midnight in North Laguna, after “blacking out” their car and fleeing on foot

At 12:42 a.m. on Thursday morning, Feb 22, Laguna Beach Police Dispatchers received a license plate alert about an armed and dangerous felony vehicle, a 2017 Chevy Equinox, travelling inbound on Laguna Canyon Road.

Nighttime patrol officers were alerted and the vehicle was located on the 600 Block of Laguna Canyon Road.

According to LBPD spokesperson Sgt Jim Cota, the Chevy then turned onto 100 Cliff Drive, where it “blacked out” – in other words, the driver turned off the headlights in an attempt to evade detection.

But the fleeing felons fortunately were detected.

“The vehicle was abandoned at the intersection of Rosa Bonheur and Cypress Drive and the felons fled on foot,” Sgt Cota said. ”Two men were eventually located. Clifton Young Jr (34) was found on Cedar Way. He was in possession of a stun gun. Rylan Robinson (24) was located on Cliff Drive while trying to enter an Uber.”

“Both men are from Long Beach and have criminal records. LAPD was contacted and responded to take custody of the men.”

Several masks, beanies, and hoodies were found inside the vehicle, which was impounded and placed on an evidence hold for LAPD.

London man is TASERED in the buttocks after hitting Hennessey’s staff

On Sunday, Feb 18 at 9:27 p.m., officers responded to Hennessey’s (213 Ocean Ave) after a report about a combative man, later identified as Luke Ewers, 34, from London, who was refusing to leave the premises.

“When officers arrived, Ewers was physically fighting the manager and security staff of Hennessey’s,” LBPD spokesperson Jim Cota said.

“An officer deployed his TASER in an attempt to control Ewers’ violent actions. The probes connected with Ewers’ lower back and buttocks area and effectively stopped the attack. Ewers was taken into custody for disturbing the peace and being drunk in public.”

Ewers was transported to Mission Hospital Laguna Beach, where the TASER probes were removed by the medical staff.

The men he attacked with punches and elbows are doing fine. In fact, they’re sitting pretty, which is probably more than can be said for Ewers, who was transported to LBPD jail after Mission Hospital.

Head-on collision at Solana and S Coast Hwy results in cut-and-rescue: Driver suspected of DUI

On Wednesday, a head-on traffic collision occurred at Solana and S Coast Highway resulted in a cut and rescue operation.

Preliminary reports from LBPD’s Sgt Jim Cota indicate that one vehicle was headed southbound in the #1 lane and collided with another vehicle that was headed northbound in the #1 lane.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ryan Keller

Head on traffic collision believed to be caused by DUI

The person believed to be at fault is a 53-year-old man from Riverside, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

A 2000 White Chevy Blazer and a 2004 Black Volvo S60 were involved. Both vehicles sustained major damage.

The driver who was not at fault, a Dana Point resident, is still in the hospital with internal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.