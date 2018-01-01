Print | Email

Ardent about the arboreal? Come celebrate trees at Jahraus Park on Wed March 7, our first Arbor Day

On Wednesday, March 7, between 3 and 6 p.m., Laguna will celebrate the city’s first official Arbor Day at Jahraus Park. It’s expected to be, um, tremendous fun.

Jahraus Park is located on the corner of Lower Cliff Drive and N Coast Highway, where the Boy and Dog statue stands, one of Laguna’s oldest examples of public art. The tiny shard of green is tucked between the streets, across from the Laguna Art Museum. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Jahraus Park boasts public art, best known for Boy and Dog

Among other activities, attendees will enjoy a tree-planting ceremony, free advice on planting and caring for trees, and composting suggestions.

A trunk show for the ages

Visitors will also enjoy the opportunity to meet and mix with local garden community groups and tree activists. Hug them or hate them, the fact is that trees are firmly rooted in Laguna’s history – eucalyptus, palm, sycamore and more. 

Consider branching out a little from the group – take a look at the garden & plant giveaways that are available.

Kids will enjoy festive foliage activities, and there’ll be music to make sure that everyone leaves their cares behind.

Or just plant yourself in the shade and veg out. It’s all good.

