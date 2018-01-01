Candidate Brian Maryott speaks about key issues at LB Republicans’ monthly meeting

Last Thursday evening a standing-room-only crowd listened to Brian Maryott, candidate for California’s 49th Congressional District, discuss a number of important issues facing the voters in 2018’s midterm elections.

The San Juan Capistrano Councilman was asked how he came to run. He told the group that he worked for a Republican Leader of the Massachusetts Legislature, working his way up to Chief of Staff before going into corporate life for 30 years, but knowing one day he would take what he learned into politics and run for office.

Brian Maryott

Topics covered by the San Juan Capistrano Mayor Pro-Tem included the homeless issue, airplane noise in Dana Point/San Clemente, gun control and President Trump’s tax reform bill.

Mr. Maryott then told the crowd how, on the same day he, Maryott, celebrated his 55th birthday and retired from his Financial Services position, Darrell Issa made his surprise retirement announcement. He said he took three hours and decided this was the opportunity he was waiting for and filed the papers to become a candidate for CD-49 seat.

There are currently three announced Republican candidates for the seat in addition to Maryott; Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, and state Board of Equalization chair Diane Harkey.

Doug Applegate heads up Democrats in the race.

The primary is June 6 with the top two vote getters facing off in the November General Election.

Maryott will also participate in a KX 93.5 FM roundtable on March 4 at 8 a.m.

“It is important Laguna Roundtable provide listeners access to the candidates running for city, state and federal office, these are the people who shape the City of Laguna Beach.

“Voters need to hear the candidates and determine who should lead them,” said Jim Kennedy, creator and host of Laguna Roundtable. “We welcome listeners to submit questions for the interview via email - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .”



The show can be live streamed at www.kx935.com/live. Podcast of the show will also be available at www.KX935.com.

For more information, contact Laguna Roundtable via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .