Little do many people know – Laguna celebrates Art That’s Small at City Hall

Art That’s Small At City Hall is an annual open art exhibition coordinated by the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission. Residents of Orange County aged 18 and over are welcome to enter their work into the contest.

Honoraria include $500 for first place, $250 for second place, $125 for third place, and $50 for City Hall Choice.

Accepted art will be put on show at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave, from March 12 through April 19.

All entries must be original artworks created within the past two years and must not have previously been exhibited at City Hall.

Last year’s winners at City Hall

Artwork must be no larger than 12 inches along any edge, including the frame, and three inches in depth. Artwork may include oil, acrylic, watercolor, photography, drawing, mixed media and relief. Artwork must be dry, suitably framed, and secure and wired for wall hanging.

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission reserves the right to reject submissions it deems inappropriate.

Participants are asked to pre-register by email through March 5. Deadline for entries is March 10 between A fee of $15 will be charged with only one entry allowed per artist. Payments by check must be made payable to the City of Laguna Beach or cash payment is accepted.

Artwork, with applications attached, and entry fee must be delivered to the main entrance of City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue by March 10 between 9 – 11 a.m. Any submissions submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

A reception and awards ceremony will be held at City Hall on Thurs, April 5, from

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

To pre-register, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net.

For more information, call Michael McGregor, Arts Program Coordinator at City Hall at (949) 497-0722 x 5.