Eric Henderson and William Sigismondi: Two musicians form a partnership forged in fire

Two sensational musicians, Eric Henderson and William Sigismondi, will perform at the Neighborhood Congregational Church on March 24.

It is said that the most robust steel is forged using the hottest fire, a proverb that seems to fit the lives of two exceptional musicians who have formed the Piano and Guitar Project, a musical brotherhood in the most real sense of the word.

Eric, a native Southern California, found his passion for guitar as a young child. At the age of 13, he was one of only three people to be invited to study privately in Spain with Spanish virtuoso Andrés Segovia, regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time and the grandfather of classical guitar.

Serious illness leads to renewed sense of purpose

Over the years, Eric built a successful career with repeated worldwide concerts throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. At the height of his success, Eric’s resiliency was tested when he faced a bacterial infection that took him to the brink of death and threatened to end his professional career. Through years of painful rehabilitation and sheer tenacity, Eric rebuilt his guitar skills with a renewed sense of purpose borne of his life experience.

During this time he also discovered his passion for composing and arranging. His fans love him for his unique ability to transcend musical genres, whether it be the work of Beethoven and Bach or such rock and roll heroes as Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones. He truly speaks the language of guitar.

Similarly, William’s talent was recognized and encouraged at a very early age in his native Venezuela. Besides his virtuosity at the piano, William showed an insatiable motivation to learn all things music. Once thrust into the professional arena, he garnered an impressive reputation as a composer, arranger, director, and producer of national and international fame. His work was recognized with numerous awards, among them, two nominations for Latin Grammy, one as a music producer. Along the way, William took the time to mentor and nurtured the careers of younger musicians, some of whom have achieved very successful careers in the United States.

William’s creative opportunities at home dwindled when Venezuela was hijacked by an autocratic government and began to descend into economic and social chaos. Sensing what was to come, William and his wife Bárbara left their life of success and relative comfort to start again as immigrants in the United States.

Profound musical synergy emerges between the two

Fortunately, William’s musical credentials allowed him to seek and receive a quick path to residency. As hard as it was to start his musical career anew, William’s intense work ethic, a trait inherited from his immigrant Italian father, and his thirst for continued learning allowed him to embrace this new challenge as he has many others. In his short time here he has already made an impression among those who have witnessed his artistry.

A fortuitous encounter in Laguna Beach, California, allowed William and Eric to recognize the virtuosity and resiliency of each other, creating a profound musical synergy informed by their personal stories and profound gifts. William and Eric have now merged their individual talents and musical legacy into a unique and fresh dialogue that has been enthusiastically received by those who have had the fortune to listen to them.

The duo will be playing at the Neighborhood Congregational Church (NCC) at 340 St Anns Dr on March 24, from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here, or by calling the following numbers: Granted Records 657-223-5737, NCC 949-494-8061, or Sound Spectrum 949-494-5959.