South OC Vietnam Veterans group looking for veterans to march in Patriots Day Parade on March 3

Local Vietnam Veterans have again reserved a position in this year’s Patriots Day Parade, scheduled for Sat, March 3. This group, calling themselves the South Orange County Vietnam Veterans, has participated in this parade every year since 1985. The organizers are seeking area veterans interested in forming a group to walk in the parade.

All branches of the service are welcome, and the group is encouraging all US service veterans – World War II, Korea, Cold War, Iraq, Afghanistan – to participate and be recognized for their service.

Veterans are encouraged to wear old uniforms (or parts thereof). The group will form near Laguna Beach High School (LBHS), located at 625 Park Ave between 9 and 10 a.m.

Participants are asked to check in at the booth on the corner of Park and Short streets to find out where the group is forming. The location will most likely be in the school district parking lot across from LBHS.

The parade will cover about six blocks (all downhill or level) and will begin promptly at 11 a.m. A convertible vehicle will accompany the group, and vets needing to ride, rather than march, may do so in the convertible. The traditional annual get together at Hennessey’s Tavern at 213 Ocean Ave will follow immediately after the parade.

Interested veterans should contact Patrick Freeman at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-497-7473.