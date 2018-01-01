Second round of LB Seasonal Ocean Lifeguard I tryouts take place Saturday, March 10, at Main Beach

Photo by Tom Berndt

During the first round of tryouts on Sat, Feb 24, Kai Bond, Marine Safety Captain, reports that 43 candidates participated, and of those, 34 passed the physical conditioning portion. The water temperature was 59 degrees, making for a chilly outing.

The second round of tryouts take place on Saturday March 10 at 7:30 a.m. at the Main Beach Lifeguard Tower, also known as the White Tower.

The physical testing portion will begin at 9 a.m.

The 34 candidates from the first round will now complete the required paperwork, and the top qualified applicants will attend the Seasonal Ocean Lifeguard Academy, which will commence after the March 10 tryouts.

Tryouts consist of three events: a 1,000 meter ocean swim, which must be completed in less than 20 minutes to qualify for the remainder of testing; a run-ocean swim-run; and a sprint and ocean swim.

Click on photo for larger image

Lifeguard candidates prepare for tryouts at Main Beach on Feb 24

Since the number of new lifeguards needed is based on the returning lifeguards from the previous year, the number of slots to be filled is unknown at this time.

During an average year, Marine Safety personnel rescue approximately 3,500 individuals from the ocean and provide medical attention to another 4,000 people. The Marine Safety staff enforces beach and marine-related municipal ordinances along with state codes, averaging 170,000 enforcements annually.

For those wishing to participate in tryouts, all information and necessary requirements are here.

Candidates who have not submitted a complete application online prior to the deadline will not be eligible to participate.