Richard Fairgray and Alexander Burke discuss Sweet Penny & the Lion at LBB on March 11

On Sunday, March 11 at 3 p.m., Laguna Beach Books (LBB) welcomes authors Richard Fairgray and Alexander Burke, who will discuss their new book, Sweet Penny & the Lion.

Sweet Penny is so good, she would never do anything to disappoint her parents or disrupt class or upset her friends. In fact, she’s so sweet, that even when bullies steal her lunch, she just quietly smiles and lets them.

And then, one day on the playground Penny’s class is playing a game when a lion hops over the fence. Penny’s classmates scream and scatter, but Penny was told to stay right where she was.

And so she does. And the lion eats her. But something changes when she’s in his very dark belly. She punches and kicks her way out, and when she emerges, not-so-sweet Penny will never be taken advantage of again.

Told in verse, Richard Fairgray and Alex Burke’s wickedly funny picture book is a celebration of strong girls and a call to, “Be bold, be loud, shout out, and speak up,” because “sometimes it’s hard to be brave.”

Richard Fairgray is a writer, artist and colorist, best known for his work in comic books such as Blastosaurus and Ghost Ghost, and picture books such as Gorillas in Our Midst, My Grandpa is a Dinosaur, and If I Had an Elephant. As a child, he firmly believed he would grow up and eat all the candy he wanted and stay up as late as he liked. By drawing pictures when he wasn’t meant to and reading all the things people told him not to, he has made this come true.

Alexander Burke is an award-winning composer and musician residing in Los Angeles. Alex has composed music for films and soundtracks such as Iron Man 3, The Gift, A Little Something For Your Birthday, as well as TV shows like Mortified Nation, Funny Or Die, and many others. He is a guest artist for numerous albums and live specials for Artists including Michael Buble, David Lynch, Fiona Apple, Edward James Olmos, Dave Grohl, and Margaret Cho. Alex’s band Magnolia Memoir has currently released four albums.

LBB is located at 1200 S Coast Hwy, 949-494-4779.

For information on future events, go to www.lagunabeachbooks.com.