Free dance performances will take place at saltfineart Gallery during First Thursdays Art Walk on March 1

Laguna Dance Festival will host free dance performances on March 1 at the Salt Fine Art Gallery, located at 346 N Coast Hwy. Performances will take place 6:30 p.m.and at 7 p.m., and will feature dancers from USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Carla Azente seen here last year at her saltfineart Gallery, which will be the site of free Dance Festival performances this Thursday during ArtWalk

Dancers Alyssa Allen and Jake Tribus will perform a selection of captivating solos and duets surrounded by the beauty of the art gallery. Rebecca Troyal will be creating a commissioned work for the evening as well. 

For more information on this upcoming event, visit www.lagunadancefestival.com.

